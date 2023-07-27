Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 60 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has not homered in his 100 games this year.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 16.0% of his games this season (16 of 100), with two or more RBI three times (3.0%).
- He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (34 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.201
|AVG
|.276
|.267
|OBP
|.347
|.270
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|39/15
|K/BB
|37/18
|2
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.04 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.04), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.