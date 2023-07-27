The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 60 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has not homered in his 100 games this year.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 16.0% of his games this season (16 of 100), with two or more RBI three times (3.0%).

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (34 of 100), with two or more runs six times (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .201 AVG .276 .267 OBP .347 .270 SLG .333 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 9 39/15 K/BB 37/18 2 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings