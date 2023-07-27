On Thursday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .161.
  • Maton has had a hit in 30 of 80 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits six times (7.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this season (18 of 80), with two or more RBI five times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 39
.145 AVG .175
.278 OBP .288
.200 SLG .360
4 XBH 9
1 HR 6
10 RBI 17
32/19 K/BB 33/17
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Sandoval (5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, July 19, the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
