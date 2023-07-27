Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .161.
- Maton has had a hit in 30 of 80 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits six times (7.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this season (18 of 80), with two or more RBI five times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least one run 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.145
|AVG
|.175
|.278
|OBP
|.288
|.200
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|10
|RBI
|17
|32/19
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Sandoval (5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 19, the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
