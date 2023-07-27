On Thursday, Nick Maton (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has six doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .161.

Maton has had a hit in 30 of 80 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits six times (7.5%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this season (18 of 80), with two or more RBI five times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least one run 25 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .145 AVG .175 .278 OBP .288 .200 SLG .360 4 XBH 9 1 HR 6 10 RBI 17 32/19 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings