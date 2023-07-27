Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.414) and total hits (88) this season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 99 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.224
|AVG
|.240
|.314
|OBP
|.301
|.361
|SLG
|.464
|16
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|35
|53/22
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.79), 18th in WHIP (1.128), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
