The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .271 with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 69 of 100 games this year (69.0%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (31.0%).

He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 100), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.0% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (52.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .264 AVG .279 .354 OBP .333 .365 SLG .378 16 XBH 15 2 HR 2 14 RBI 22 32/27 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

