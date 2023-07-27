Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and projected starter Michael Lorenzen on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Detroit has scored 397 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Lorenzen (5-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres L 14-3 Home Matt Manning Jackson Wolf 7/23/2023 Padres W 3-1 Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Shohei Ohtani 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.