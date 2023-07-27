The Los Angeles Angels (52-49) will look to Shohei Ohtani when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (46-55) at Comerica Park on Thursday, July 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Tigers have +120 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (8-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (5-6, 3.49 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 30, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Angels have a record of 17-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (56.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Tigers have won in 33, or 41.2%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 27-31 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

