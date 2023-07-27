Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 88 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .232/.308/.414 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 84 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .225/.261/.335 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (8-5) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

In 10 starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 21 6.1 6 5 5 9 1 vs. Astros Jul. 14 5.0 5 5 4 7 3 at Padres Jul. 4 5.0 7 5 5 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 7.0 5 1 1 12 2

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .251/.333/.406 so far this season.

Ward heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0

