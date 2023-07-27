Tigers vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 27
Mickey Moniak carries a 15-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (52-49) game versus the Detroit Tigers (46-55) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Comerica Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (8-5) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (5-6) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (8-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (5-6, 3.49 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
- Lorenzen is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Lorenzen is looking for his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- He will try for his fourth straight outing without allowing an earned run.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- The Angels will send Ohtani (8-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 6 1/3 innings of relief while giving up five earned runs and allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 19 games.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- In 10 starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- The 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
