Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Angels.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .315.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 12.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.3% of his games this year (17 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.246
|AVG
|.236
|.329
|OBP
|.301
|.380
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|32/17
|K/BB
|38/13
|6
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Ohtani (8-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third.
