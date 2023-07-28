Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .196 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 41.1% of his 56 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (7.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (7.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 56 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.143
|AVG
|.244
|.268
|OBP
|.337
|.186
|SLG
|.436
|3
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|28/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.06, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
