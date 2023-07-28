Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .196 with six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 41.1% of his 56 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (7.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (7.1%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 56 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .143 AVG .244 .268 OBP .337 .186 SLG .436 3 XBH 7 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 28/12 K/BB 26/11 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings