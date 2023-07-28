Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to out-hit Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 79 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is 25th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Cleveland ranks 24th in runs scored with 434 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 6.9 per game.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Xzavion Curry (3-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Xzavion Curry Aaron Nola 7/24/2023 Royals L 5-3 Home Logan Allen Ryan Yarbrough 7/25/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Aaron Civale Zack Greinke 7/26/2023 Royals W 8-3 Home Gavin Williams Alec Marsh 7/27/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Dylan Cease 7/28/2023 White Sox - Away Xzavion Curry Touki Toussaint 7/29/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Touki Toussaint 7/30/2023 White Sox - Away Aaron Civale Michael Kopech 7/31/2023 Astros - Away Noah Syndergaard J.P. France 8/1/2023 Astros - Away Gavin Williams Framber Valdez 8/2/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Bibee Cristian Javier

