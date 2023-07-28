Xzavion Curry will toe the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) on Friday, July 28 versus the Chicago White Sox (41-63), who will counter with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 2.98 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-3, 4.06 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 31 out of the 52 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 19-18 (winning 51.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 11-23 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+105)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd

