Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (41-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Guardians will call on Xzavion Curry (3-0) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (0-3).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 31 out of the 52 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 19-18, a 51.4% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 434 (4.2 per game).

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

