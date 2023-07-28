Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .239 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.8% of his games this season, Bell has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 93 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.240
|AVG
|.237
|.314
|OBP
|.339
|.371
|SLG
|.423
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|40/24
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Toussaint (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last time out was in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
