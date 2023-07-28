Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the White Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland with 106 hits, batting .307 this season with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Naylor has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- In 15.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has had an RBI in 41 games this year (44.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.305
|AVG
|.310
|.342
|OBP
|.354
|.475
|SLG
|.542
|16
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.06 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
