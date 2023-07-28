Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .266 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.7% of his games this season (34 of 60), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .324 AVG .206 .378 OBP .271 .480 SLG .485 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 20 23/9 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

