On Friday, Matt Vierling (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 79), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (20.3%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (24 of 79), with two or more runs six times (7.6%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .227 AVG .299 .311 OBP .344 .318 SLG .456 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/15 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings