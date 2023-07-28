After hitting .276 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of them.

In 101 games played this season, he has not homered.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 15.8% of his games this year (16 of 101), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%).

In 33.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .201 AVG .270 .267 OBP .340 .270 SLG .326 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 9 39/15 K/BB 39/18 2 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings