On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)



Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .203 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.226 AVG .186
.273 OBP .186
.290 SLG .302
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Toussaint (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago Cubs without giving up a hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
