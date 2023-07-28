On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the White Sox.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .203 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gonzalez has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In four games this season, Gonzalez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .226 AVG .186 .273 OBP .186 .290 SLG .302 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings