Riley Greene -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .310.

Greene has recorded a hit in 50 of 67 games this year (74.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (32.8%).

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has driven home a run in 19 games this season (28.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.

He has scored in 33 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .364 AVG .254 .413 OBP .333 .538 SLG .381 13 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 11 41/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings