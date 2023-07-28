Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.410) and total hits (88) this season.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 39 games this year (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 41 games this season (40.6%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.219
|AVG
|.240
|.318
|OBP
|.301
|.353
|SLG
|.464
|16
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|35
|54/25
|K/BB
|49/18
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Garrett (5-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
