The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 70 of 101 games this year (69.3%), including 32 multi-hit games (31.7%).

He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has an RBI in 23 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52.5% of his games this year (53 of 101), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .264 AVG .282 .354 OBP .335 .365 SLG .388 16 XBH 16 2 HR 2 14 RBI 22 32/27 K/BB 19/17 7 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings