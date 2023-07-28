Jon Berti and Riley Greene will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers hit the field at LoanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The total for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -150 +125 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 23-28 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 103 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-30 24-27 18-26 28-30 37-40 9-16

