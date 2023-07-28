Braxton Garrett takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .365 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 401 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (1-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Padres W 3-1 Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.