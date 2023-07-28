Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (55-48) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (46-57) will match up in the series opener on Friday, July 28 at LoanDepot park. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+125). The total is 7 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.32 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers and Marlins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 46 times and won 30, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Marlins have a record of 20-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 33, or 40.2%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 23-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Tigers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Javier Báez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.