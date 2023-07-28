Spencer Torkelson and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Miami Marlins play at LoanDepot park on Friday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 88 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .230/.309/.410 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (5-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Garrett has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 21 3.0 7 6 6 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 5.2 7 3 3 6 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 141 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .376/.425/.472 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .240/.333/.490 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

