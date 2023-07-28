Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Zack Short (coming off going 2-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Angels.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .210.
- Short has had a hit in 23 of 58 games this season (39.7%), including multiple hits five times (8.6%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.7% of his games this year, Short has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|21
|.244
|AVG
|.151
|.303
|OBP
|.250
|.400
|SLG
|.245
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|5
|23/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.