Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 155 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .207 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 12 games this year (19.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 62 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .206 AVG .207 .260 OBP .352 .299 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 25/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings