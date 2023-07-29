Andy Ibanez -- batting .258 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the hill, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (22.9%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including four multi-run games (5.7%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 32
.240 AVG .231
.264 OBP .278
.421 SLG .389
13 XBH 11
4 HR 3
8 RBI 12
27/4 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cueto (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
