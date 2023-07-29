Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (42-63) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, July 29, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-130). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 53 times and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a 21-19 record (winning 52.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Guardians went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 22 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

