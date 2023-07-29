Luis Robert is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 105 hits with 27 doubles, 29 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.322/.557 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 105 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.350/.370 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

