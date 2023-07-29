Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (42-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-3) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 21-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 56.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 434 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule