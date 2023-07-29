Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (42-63) against the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-3) versus the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Guardians vs White Sox
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 21-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored 434 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 25
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke
|July 26
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh
|July 27
|@ White Sox
|W 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease
|July 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-0
|Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint
|July 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint
|July 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech
|July 31
|@ Astros
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France
|August 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez
|August 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier
|August 4
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.