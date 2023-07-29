Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (11.7%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Bell has driven home a run in 37 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 20 games this year (21.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.240
|AVG
|.231
|.314
|OBP
|.332
|.371
|SLG
|.413
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|41/24
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Clevinger (3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 15, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
