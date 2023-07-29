On Saturday, Kerry Carpenter (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .262.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .324 AVG .200 .378 OBP .270 .480 SLG .470 9 XBH 11 3 HR 8 13 RBI 20 23/9 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings