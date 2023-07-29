On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (47 of 80), with multiple hits 20 times (25.0%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (30.0%), including six multi-run games (7.5%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .227 AVG .303 .311 OBP .346 .318 SLG .454 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/15 K/BB 35/9 3 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings