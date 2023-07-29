The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (batting .276 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.8% of those games.

In 101 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Straw has had at least one RBI in 15.8% of his games this season (16 of 101), with more than one RBI three times (3.0%).

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .201 AVG .270 .267 OBP .340 .270 SLG .326 9 XBH 9 0 HR 0 10 RBI 9 39/15 K/BB 39/18 2 SB 10

White Sox Pitching Rankings