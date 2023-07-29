Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Oscar Gonzalez (batting .269 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Gonzalez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- In 52.0% of his games this year (13 of 25), Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.226
|AVG
|.191
|.273
|OBP
|.191
|.290
|SLG
|.298
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
