Spencer Torkelson -- hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .412, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Torkelson has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
  • In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 39.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 51
.219 AVG .244
.318 OBP .303
.353 SLG .468
16 XBH 23
4 HR 11
22 RBI 36
54/25 K/BB 52/18
1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
  • The Marlins give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
