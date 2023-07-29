Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Marlins Player Props
|Tigers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .412, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|51
|.219
|AVG
|.244
|.318
|OBP
|.303
|.353
|SLG
|.468
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|36
|54/25
|K/BB
|52/18
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.