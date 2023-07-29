Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.374) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 22.5% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 52.0% of his games this year (53 of 102), with two or more runs 12 times (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 50
.264 AVG .278
.354 OBP .333
.365 SLG .383
16 XBH 16
2 HR 2
14 RBI 22
32/27 K/BB 20/18
7 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.