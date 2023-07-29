On Saturday, Tyler Freeman (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .291 with six doubles and seven walks.

Freeman has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Freeman has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .361 AVG .233 .452 OBP .261 .444 SLG .302 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings