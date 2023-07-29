On Saturday, Tyler Freeman (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .291 with six doubles and seven walks.
  • Freeman has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
  • In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.361 AVG .233
.452 OBP .261
.444 SLG .302
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
3/6 K/BB 9/1
2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
