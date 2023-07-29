Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tyler Freeman (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .291 with six doubles and seven walks.
- Freeman has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Freeman has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.361
|AVG
|.233
|.452
|OBP
|.261
|.444
|SLG
|.302
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 15 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
