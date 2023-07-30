Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After batting .258 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .236 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 39 of 70 games this season (55.7%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (22.9%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.240
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.278
|.421
|SLG
|.389
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|27/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
