Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 23, when he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .143 with five doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has recorded a hit in 12 of 38 games this season (31.6%), including three multi-hit games (7.9%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.

In four games this season (10.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 38 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .109 AVG .169 .146 OBP .194 .130 SLG .237 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 19/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings