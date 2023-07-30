Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 23, when he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .143 with five doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher has recorded a hit in 12 of 38 games this season (31.6%), including three multi-hit games (7.9%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 38 games this season.
  • In four games this season (10.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 38 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.109 AVG .169
.146 OBP .194
.130 SLG .237
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
14/2 K/BB 19/1
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (4-9) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.44 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
