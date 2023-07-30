Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .193.
  • In 40.4% of his games this year (23 of 57), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Arias has driven in a run in four games this year (7.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 57 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 27
.143 AVG .238
.268 OBP .330
.186 SLG .425
3 XBH 7
0 HR 4
0 RBI 6
28/12 K/BB 28/11
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kopech (4-9) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
