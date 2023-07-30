Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has six doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .193.

In 40.4% of his games this year (23 of 57), Arias has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Arias has driven in a run in four games this year (7.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 57 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .143 AVG .238 .268 OBP .330 .186 SLG .425 3 XBH 7 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 28/12 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings