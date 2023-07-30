Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (43-63) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, July 30. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (4-2, 2.54 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (4-9, 4.44 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 31 (57.4%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 17-9 (winning 65.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 23, or 34.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

