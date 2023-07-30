Sunday's game features the Chicago White Sox (43-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (4-2) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-9).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 54 times and won 31, or 57.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 17-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with 436 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule