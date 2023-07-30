Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .236.
- In 64.2% of his 95 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (11.6%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.240
|AVG
|.232
|.314
|OBP
|.330
|.371
|SLG
|.409
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|26
|39/19
|K/BB
|41/24
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (4-9) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.44 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
