Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor leads Cleveland with 110 hits, batting .312 this season with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350.
- In 63 of 94 games this season (67.0%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (36.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has had an RBI in 41 games this season (43.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (34.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.305
|AVG
|.318
|.342
|OBP
|.360
|.475
|SLG
|.545
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|48
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (4-9) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.44 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
