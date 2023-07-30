Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) and New York Yankees (55-49) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA).

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Orioles vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have won 33 out of the 47 games, or 70.2%, in which they've been favored.

Baltimore has a record of 24-9, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orioles have a 57.4% chance to win.

Baltimore ranks 11th in the majors with 502 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (454 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 24 @ Phillies W 3-2 Dean Kremer vs Cristopher Sanchez July 25 @ Phillies L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Taijuan Walker July 26 @ Phillies L 6-4 Kyle Bradish vs Ranger Suárez July 28 Yankees W 1-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Gerrit Cole July 29 Yankees L 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Clarke Schmidt July 30 Yankees - Dean Kremer vs Luis Severino July 31 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Gibson vs Chris Bassitt August 1 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs Hyun-Jin Ryu August 2 @ Blue Jays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi August 3 @ Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Kevin Gausman August 4 Mets - Dean Kremer vs Carlos Carrasco

Yankees Schedule