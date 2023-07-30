Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .408, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.

In 62 of 103 games this season (60.2%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), with two or more runs seven times (6.8%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .219 AVG .239 .318 OBP .298 .353 SLG .459 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 36 54/25 K/BB 53/18 1 SB 1

