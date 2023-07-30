The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .725, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

In 68.9% of his games this year (71 of 103), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (32.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 103), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has driven home a run in 23 games this year (22.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 53 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .264 AVG .286 .354 OBP .340 .365 SLG .390 16 XBH 16 2 HR 2 14 RBI 22 32/27 K/BB 20/18 7 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings